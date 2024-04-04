President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration and corruption in the affairs of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. The SIU will investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the construction of nine libraries and the supply of books.

Bradley Singh, DA KZN spokesperson on Sports, Arts and Culture said the party had been calling for an investigation into the department since 2020. “This is a victory not only for the DA but also for the people of KZN. I have been raising this in the portfolio committee and have been calling on the MEC and the Premier to answer about funds used for the construction of the nine libraries but we have had no response. We had no choice but to report the matter to the SIU with our evidence. We are glad action has been taken.” Singh said he was also concerned that a contractor appointed by the department to supply books had not done so.

“The contractor was paid almost R8million to supply books to KZN libraries and from our investigation there were no books supplied and the business was operating out of a flat in Pietermaritzburg.” Singh said the DA wants the department to use its funds for what it was meant for. ”It needs to support people, children, athletes and artists and as far as we are concerned people are not benefiting from funds meant for them.

We want to see people being fired for this and the funds accounted for.” Blessed Gwala, IFP leader of the official opposition in the KZN Legislature, said the party also welcomed the proclamation. “We are shocked but not surprised by the SIU investigation, which is an indictment of the ANC-led provincial government.”

Gwala added that the IFP had, in the past, raised its concerns about government departments which appoint incompetent contractors who provide poor workmanship. “Serious questions must be asked: how were these incompetent contractors awarded tenders to build libraries? Where are the checks and balances? Heads must roll. This is yet another example of wasteful expenditure of public funds.”

Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson, said the proclamation authorises the SIU to probe the procurement of and contracting for the construction of nine libraries and the panel of suppliers for the supply of books. “The probe will look into Dukuduku Library, Nibela Modular Library, Kwankosi Khumalo Modular Library, Kwakhetha Modular Library, Mpembeni Modular Library, Ntunjambili Modular Library, Donny Dalton Modular Library, Mfekayo Modular Library and Kwanzimakwe Modular Library.” Kganyago added that the investigation will also establish whether there was any unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money.

“The SIU will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, or wasteful expenditure incurred by the department or the State. The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by department officials or employees, the applicable suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public.” Nathi Olifant, spokesperson for the Department of Arts and Culture, said the department had noted the announcement of the investigation instituted by the SIU. “We shall be guided by the process on the way forward.”