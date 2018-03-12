Durban- ANC elections co-ordinator Nqobizwe Mkhize, brutally killed on Saturday, was ready and excited to welcome his first child with his wife this month, his brother Dennis Mkhize said.

Nqobizwe, 42, was shot dead at his home in Imfume ward 105 of eThekwini municipality, in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was responsible for election mobilisation in the district.

“They kicked the door open, he was in bed with his wife and the attackers instructed his wife to cover herself while they shot him. She was admitted to hospital but the doctors say the child is fine, she is still in shock but we are happy that she and the baby were not injured,” Mkhize said, adding the family was devastated.

“We want to know why they killed my brother, they separated him from his family in the most brutal manner. We are appealing to anyone with information to come forward, we want closure,” he said.

He also appealed for help towards funeral costs.

“My brother was not formally employed, he relied on temporary work, we need all the help we can get,” he said.

The latest killing comes as the Moerane Commission of Inquiry probing political murders in the province wraps up its investigation. The commission, which was established by premier Willies Mchunu, has thus far heard that infighting in the ANC, and that hitmen who were readily available, were contributing factors in the violence.

Nqobizwe’s murder comes after another ANC activist Sfiso Mlambo, 34, was gunned down at a friend’s home in eSikhawini, Empangeni, in January. At least nine ANC officials were killed last year. The ANC in the province has expressed shock and outrage at the killings.

“It’s sad that yet another dark cloud of brutal killings has engulfed our province.The ANC lost comrade Mkhize in a very critical open voter registration while tasked to co-ordinate the programme to encourage people to register and check their addresses,” Sihle Zikalala the ANC KZN provincial interim committee co-ordinator, said.

Zikalala said the murder was an act of cowardice and an attempt to weaken the ANC.

“We are hopeful law enforcement will work hard and apprehend these murderers. For us losing a member tasked with critical work of our movement brings a lot of pain.

“We commit ourselves to pick up his spear and soldier on with the struggle for the betterment of our people’s lives,” Zikalala said.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the murder investigation was ongoing.

“Three unknown suspects armed with firearms entered the house in Imfume area. They kicked the door open and fired shots at Mkhize. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and died at the scene. The motive for the killing is still unknown,” Gwala said.

