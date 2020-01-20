Durban - The family of slain community activist Yousuf Deedat hope that the police will soon arrest his killer to help them find closure.
Deedat died in hospital on Friday after being shot on Wednesday last week by an unknown gunman outside the Verulam Family Court. Deedat was walking towards the court with his wife when he was approached by a man who shot him once before fleeing on foot.
According to Reaction Unit spokesperson, Prem Balram, when they arrived at the court, they found Deedat lying faced down on the ground.
"He had sustained a single gunshot wound to his head. He was stabilised at the scene before being airlifted to a hospital for further care," he said.
He was reportedly taken to a hospital in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.