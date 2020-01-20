Slain activist's family wants swift arrest









Yousuf Deedat Durban - The family of slain community activist Yousuf Deedat hope that the police will soon arrest his killer to help them find closure. Deedat died in hospital on Friday after being shot on Wednesday last week by an unknown gunman outside the Verulam Family Court. Deedat was walking towards the court with his wife when he was approached by a man who shot him once before fleeing on foot. According to Reaction Unit spokesperson, Prem Balram, when they arrived at the court, they found Deedat lying faced down on the ground. "He had sustained a single gunshot wound to his head. He was stabilised at the scene before being airlifted to a hospital for further care," he said. He was reportedly taken to a hospital in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

The 65-year-old was buried on Saturday morning.

According to a family spokesperson, Professor Salim Abdool-Karrim, the family was battling to deal with Deedat’s death, because they had been hopeful that he would make a recovery in hospital. He said the family pleaded with the police to act swiftly in catching the perpetrator.

“We hope that someone who might have seen something will come forward with the information. It’s sad to lose a family member in such a manner, but we are optimistic that justice will be served,” said Abdool-Karrim.

He described Deedat as a family man who loved helping others.

“He was a leader,” he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of attempted murder was being investigated by the Verulam police.

