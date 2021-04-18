Slain KZN police officer laid to rest

Nonhlanhla Hlatshwayo DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on the community of Esikhaleni, near Richards Bay, to report any criminals and criminal activities that they were aware of. Cele said this during the funeral service of the slain SAPS officer Sipho Dladla, at the weekend. Police said that Dladla died on April 7, while acting on information about an illegal firearm in Vimbimbobo in Nkandla, northern KwaZulu-Natal. Dladla and his partner were met by a hail of bullets when they approached the suspect’s homestead.

Dladla died in hospital as a result of his injuries, while his partner remains in hospital in a critical condition.

“It is sad to learn that we train police officers to be killed, by the criminals you (the community) hide. This is because you help criminals to do their activities, and that is why such people should be arrested along with the criminal, because we would see the number of criminals decrease,” said Cele.

Cele said he had been informed that Dladla was a dedicated officer and had been furthering his studies.

“I hear that Dladla was a dedicated cop. We should look into promoting police officers who are dedicated to their work. This would set the difference between people who are working and those who do not do anything,” said Cele.

It was reported that two suspects, aged 34 and 40, have been arrested for the crime.

“One of the suspects, who was injured during the shootout, is still recovering in hospital under police guard. The firearm stolen from the officer was found in one of the suspects’ possession,” stated the ministry.

THE MERCURY