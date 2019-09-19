Academics and organisations against gender-based violence have joined the outcry against the “lenient” sanction handed to a University of KwaZulu-Natal student leader, after he was found guilty of assaulting a female lecturer. Picture: Pixabay

Durban - Academics and organisations against gender-based violence have joined the outcry against the “lenient” sanction handed to a University of KwaZulu-Natal student leader, after he was found guilty of assaulting a female lecturer. According to a source, a UKZN student leader, whose name is known to The Mercury, had been told to step down from his position, after he was found guilty of assaulting a female lecturer more than a year ago.

Stellenbosch educationist and well-known academic Jonathan Jansen commented on the “slap on the wrist” punishment meted out to the student.

Jansen tweeted that the country was not serious about ending gender-based violence. He tweeted that a UKZN student leader “assaults a woman lecturer and gets a suspended sentence. Pathetic. We are NOT serious about gender-based violence.” His tweet received more than 200 retweets, which kick-started a conversation around gender-based violence at universities.

A UKZN SRC President (Pmb campus) assaults a woman lecturer and gets a suspended sentence. Pathetic. We are NOT serious about gender-based violence — Jonathan Jansen (@JJ_Stellies) September 16, 2019

According to a source, who asked not to be named, the student leader was found guilty of contravening the provisions of the Rules for Students 201 and was given a suspended sentence.

Conditions of the suspended sentence also included an order to apologise, in writing, to the lecturer concerned and to complete a period of counselling for anger management.

He was also issued with a warning, fined R2500 and barred from holding office in a leadership body or student organisations.

His conviction is also expected to be included in his academic record, throughout his time at the university, and for two semesters after he leaves the institution.

He was found guilty last week after a disciplinary hearing process.

Director of the KwaZulu-Natal Network on Violence Against Women, Cookie Edwards said gender-based violence was “driven by a culture of dominant masculinity”.

“If UKZN claims to have zero tolerance of gender-based violence, a suspended sentence is a contradiction of this stance. How are people expected to come forward and report cases if this is the outcome? The question is why has there been a suspension? What rules, policies and systems are in place that enabled this? And who have they favoured?” asked Edwards

UKZN said disciplinary processes were confidential.

“We are unable to disclose any information or outcomes regarding the proceedings,” said UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick.

Attempts to get comment from the female lecturer, who has since left UKZN, were unsuccessful.

