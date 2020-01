Snake catcher has his hands full in the suburbs









Durban snake catcher Nick Evans with a black mamba found in a bedroom in a Durban home. He appealed to people to call for help so that snakes can be released in the wild. Durban - It has been a busy time for Durban snake catcher Nick Evans, who rescued three snakes in just one day. Evans said this week he rescued at least seven snakes from areas around Durban. Since Saturday, he found two Mozambican spitting cobras and five black mambas. One black mamba was caught in a bedroom. “I received three calls on Monday, one from a family in the upper Highway area where a 1.5m black mamba was found in a bedroom, seeking refuge under the bed. “I also got a call from a family in Bellair about a black mamba in their storeroom. Another call was from a family in Newlands West.”

He said that with the hot summer temperatures, the sightings of snakes at Durban homes became more frequent. Two black mambas and the spitting cobras were captured on Saturday.

Evans appealed to people to call a snake catcher instead of killing snakes.

“In some rural areas, residents are not aware that there is help.

“They should call for help not just for the safety of the snake, but for their own safety.”

Snake catchers are listed online.

“It is extremely dangerous to kill snakes such as mambas and cobras. The snakes don’t want to bite or attack, but if they are threatened and escape is not an option, they will defend themselves,” Evans warned.

He said venomous snakes found along coastal areas included black and green mambas, Mozambican spitting cobras and rhombic night adders.

The Mercury