Sophisticated vehicle fraud and theft scam targeting buyers from other provinces uncovered in Durban

Durban - A team effort between Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team and the Durban North SAPS Crime Prevention Unit has led to the arrest of suspects involved in a sophisticated fraud and theft scam targeting buyers from other provinces. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at about 1.10pm on Tuesday, members of Marshall’s Special Operations Team spotted a vehicle which was wanted by Westville SAPS detectives in a fraud and theft case.

He said the case dated back to July 4. “The vehicle was spotted at a well-known shopping mall in the La Lucia area. As the suspects exited the mall and noticed our team members they immediately attempted to flee at high speed. “A determined high-speed chase ensued, culminating in the successful apprehension of the suspects in the residential area of Champion Place, Durban North.”

Durban North SAPS Crime Prevention Unit arrived on scene within minutes to assist, he said. Powell said that upon conducting a search of the suspects’ vehicle, a substantial sum of R195 000 in cash was discovered.

The suspects in a fraud and theft case were found in possession of R195 000. Picture: Marshall Security Powell said the modus operandi used in the July fraud and theft case was used by the suspects. “The suspects posed as sellers, targeting potential vehicle buyers from the Free State region who were in the vehicle with the suspects and had just handed over their money to the suspects to purchase a vehicle, not knowing they had been scammed.”

He said the suspects and the suspects’ vehicle used in a commission of crime have been transported to Durban North SAPS for a comprehensive investigation and processing. According to Powell, the suspects are believed to be involved in numerous cases of fraud and theft within the Durban area. He added that the suspects’ vehicle was fitted with false number plates and the VIN of the vehicle had also been tampered with.