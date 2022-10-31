Suspects arrested for using fake R200 notes at a Glenashley restaurant are linked to other cases of fraud in and around Durban

Durban - Two suspects who were arrested last week for using fake R200 notes at a popular restaurant on Lindsay Avenue in the Glenashley area of Durban North are believed to be linked to other cases of fraud around Durban and Ballito. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said just after midday on Tuesday the emergency dispatch centre received a call from a client at a well-known restaurant after noticing that they had been scammed by suspects who paid with fake R200 notes.

“The suspects had purchased items from the eatery with a fake R200 note and then also asked for change with yet another fake R200 note, earning themselves legitimate cash, before leaving the premises,” he said. He said the client supplied them with a description of the suspects and the details of their vehicle. The information was then circulated to Marshall’s armed response officers and the special operations team members to be on the lookout for the suspects, he said.

According to Powell a short while later the vehicle was spotted on Swapo Road in the Durban North area. He said the vehicle was stopped on the corners of Adelaide Tambo Drive and Swapo Road where two occupants were immediately arrested by Marshall members. Powell said Durban North SAPS were called out to the scene and arrived a short while later.

“Upon searching the vehicle, multiple fake R200 notes were found inside, as well as in the possession of the suspects. “It was determined that the same suspects were linked to another fraud and theft case, also in the Glenashley area, where the suspects had used the same modus operandi of paying with and exchanging fake bank notes for real ones. It is also believed that the suspects could possibly be linked to multiple other fraud cases in the Ballito area and other parts of Durban,” he said. Powell said the suspects and their vehicle were transported to the Durban North police station for further investigation and processing.

The vehicle used by two suspects who were arrested for using fake R200 notes at a restaurant on Lindsay Avenue in the Glenashley area of Durban North. Picture: Marshall Security “We urge all businesses to be aware of this modus operandi and double check any suspicious bank notes used by customers to pay for their purchases. Should you have fallen victim to fraud where fake notes were used, please report this to us and your local police station,” he said.