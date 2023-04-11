South Durban residents to benefit from new skills development and learnership programme

Durban - The Engen Global Citizen Development Programme (EGCDP), aimed at providing skills to 100 unemployed South Durban residents, was launched at the Engen Refinery in Wentworth on Thursday. James Nyawera, Engen’s head of Transformation and Stakeholder Engagement, said it was an exciting venture.

“The EGCDP, in partnership with the Community-Engen Joint Committee, is set to boost future job prospects for residents from the Umlazi, Wentworth, Lamontville and Merebank areas, by providing them with artisan training, learnership opportunities, accredited qualifications and Adult Based Education and Training (ABET),” he said. Engen Skills Development Manager, Mmalenyalo Galane, said the company was passionate about upskilling and empowering the youth and unemployed. “The EGCDP provides a literal springboard towards a brighter future by teaching skills that can be used throughout people’s lives either as employees or as entrepreneurs,” she said.

Galane said ABET was designed for adults and youth who do not meet the Grade 12 requirement but would like to venture into the various learning programmes on offer. “ABET offers opportunities to those who have always wanted to complete their Grades 10, 11 and 12 certificate but may not have had the financial means to do so,” she said. Through the Engen programme: