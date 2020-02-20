According to the organisation, there is a company that is administering false 5-in-1 rabies vaccinations to pets. Picture: Supplied

Durban - The SPCA Durban & Coast has issued a warning about a company that is offering 'fake' vaccines to pet-owners. According to the organisation, there is a company that is administering false 5-in-1 rabies vaccinations to pets.

"The substance that the animal is being injected with is Virbamec which is used to inject farm animals for the treatment of parasites," the SPCA said via a Facebook post on Thursday.

"This fraudulent activity has been reported in the Tongaat area, we are unsure if other areas have been targeted by these men or other persons/groups who may be carrying out similar activities," they said.

The SPCA further urged the public to be vigilant and ensure the health and safety of their animals by using a registered veterinary practice or local SPCA for their pet’s inoculations.