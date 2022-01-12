Spooked suspects leave behind bag of ammunition after business alarm thwarts robbery

DURBAN – Robbers were spooked by an alarm and fled a business in Springfield Park in Durban yesterday during an attempted robbery. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it is alleged that yesterday at 8:30am three unknown suspects entered a shop at Springfield Park and demanded that the complainant open the safe.

“An alarm went off and the suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle leaving a backpack with 25 rounds of ammunition,” she said. Gwala said nothing was taken at the premises. A case of attempted business robbery is being investigated by Sydenham SAPS.

On Sunday, The Mercury’s sister publication, the Daily News, reported that four suspects were arrested while attempting to flee a shopping centre on St Johns Avenue in Pinetown They were arrested on charges of business robbery, attempted murder and the possession of explosives. “Four of the suspects were apprehended and were found in possession of cellphones, drills, gloves, a crowbar and explosives,” police said.

The Mercury reported in November that a group of armed men killed an employee and a security guard at a business on Londonderry Crescent in Springfield. Police said both victims sustained injuries on the body and they died at the scene, In June, IOL reported that five armed men posing as customers allegedly robbed a clothing store in Springfield.