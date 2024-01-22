Sports minister Zizi Kodwa congratulates Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis made history on Sunday when he dethroned the former champion, the United States’ Sean Strickland, to become the new UFC Middleweight champion, and the first South African UFC champion in a gruelling five-round fight at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Kodwa said Du Plessis had flown the South African flag high with his performances and making history: “I congratulate him on the remarkable achievement of being the first South African to be crowned UFC Champion.”

The Minister said that it was particularly special to see South Africans unite in their diversity to support Du Plessis.

“This once again shows the power of South Africans when uniting and supporting their own. Let us carry this spirit, as South Africans continue to make history on global platforms in sport, arts and culture,” said Kodwa.