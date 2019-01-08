Stanley Currie Picture: Facebook

Durban - The family of an Irishman who allegedly went missing after travelling to South Africa in December last year, has started a crowdfunding page to get him back home. Stanley Currie, 66, made headlines recently after he travelled to the country to meet a woman he had befriended on Facebook.

According to his family, Currie had met the woman on Facebook two years ago. However, the family became concerned when they had not heard from Currie. He was then reported missing.

By Monday afternoon, news had spread that Currie had been found in Edenvale, Johannesburg.

According to Currie's family, he had been mugged of his belongings, passport and money.

"We need to put Stanley up in a hotel until his emergency passport can be got and we can get him home as soon as possible. He has been walking the streets of South Africa for a week with no food or water and is currently receiving medical care. Please we would really appreciate any help at all. Thank you for all the support so far", the family said.

Already, £1 184 has been raised for his airplane ticket.

The Mercury