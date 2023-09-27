‘State of the art’ Public Employment Services buses to be unveiled for remote communities at jobs fair in Durban

Durban - Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi together with Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi will on Thursday unveil Public Employment Services (PES) state-of-the-art buses during a jobs fair at the Durban Exhibition Centre. The ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the unveiling of the buses will be attended by BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa) delegations.

“The buses will be used in remote communities and locations where PES services are not easily accessible to youth and job seekers.” According to the ministry the buses are outfitted with high-tech equipment like computers, solar panels and network systems. The ministry added that the jobs fair is intended to identify job opportunities as well as create a platform where prospective employers and work-seekers can interact.

In addition, work-seekers will have an opportunity to register on the department’s Employment Services of South Africa (Essa) database. PES director Zanele Maseko said that during the jobs fair the Department would also provide work-seekers with skills to draft their curricula vitae, job hunting, interview preparation and work ethics, as well as career assessments to match them with the appropriate professional path to follow. “The meeting with potential employers, both private and government, aims to build relationships with them and encourage them to use the departmental Essa database for recruitment as well as to create and register employment offers,” she said.