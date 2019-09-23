Plant life is also affected without rhinos. supplied

Durban - The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries said the country had seen a decrease in rhino poaching incidents in the first half of the year. The ministry released the statistics on rhino poaching incidents yesterday, which was World Rhino Day.

World Rhino Day was launched by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in 2010 under the theme Five Rhino Species Forever, and has been used to draw attention to the impact of poaching on the continued survival of the species.

The minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy, said World Rhino Day served as an opportunity to build and instil a culture of responsible citizenship among communities living adjacent to conservation areas.

“We will redouble our efforts to make sure that communities who live on the borders of our parks benefit from conservation so they are not vulnerable to recruitment by syndicated poaching operations,” said Creecy.

She said that the country had recorded a decrease in rhino incidents in the past year.

“Not only is rhino poaching once again showing a decline, but our successes in the courts are also noteworthy. Rhino poaching has continued to decline, which is in part due to the implementation of the Integrated Strategic Management of Rhinoceros Approach,” she said.

According to Creecy, from January to June this year the number of rhinos poached countrywide was 318.

She said this was a decrease compared with the same period last year when 386 rhino were killed.

She said that 190 rhino had been poached in the Kruger National Park for the period January to June, despite the 1202 incursions and poacher activities recorded in the Park in that time.

“Although the battle to end poaching is far from over, we are proud to say that our efforts are paying dividends as we continue to implement the Integrated Strategic Approach to the management of rhino,” said Creecy.

KwaZulu-Natal has also experienced a decrease in rhino poaching, with 97 rhinos poached, compared with 142 last year.

Creecy said there were partnerships between the department and the Endangered Wildlife Trust aimed at enhancing detection capabilities at ports of entry and exit through the use of highly trained canines.

She said that these dogs helped to screen cargo and luggage for wildlife products, including rhino horn.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said that the increase of field rangers in the parks around the province had helped to curb rhino poaching.

