Steenhuisen praises resilience of SA’s citizens

DA leader John Steenhuisen says South Africans are a resilient people who “make a plan” to survive numerous government failures, while tolerating challenges that would trigger riots in other parts of the world. Speaking in Durban, where he called for the “rescue” of KZN, he painted a grim picture of the state of affairs in the country.

Steenhuisen led a protest outside the Durban City Hall, where the party called for the municipality to be dissolved. The DA leader said South Africans have become used to living without things that are taken for granted in other democracies. “We have gotten used to living without a government that cares about us, and that values the taxes we pay.

“We have gotten used to living without critical services, reliable public transport or safe roads. We have gotten used to living without a police service to keep us safe. We have gotten used to living without job opportunities, without good schools and without working hospitals. “Most recently, we have even been forced to get used to living without reliable electricity. “While the things we have lost under the (current government) would cause riots and revolution in other countries, we instead adopted the most South African attitude of all: We made a plan,” he said.

Steenhuisen said those who could afford it, made a plan to move to gated estates, and to pay for private security and medical aid. Those who could afford it, installed solar electricity and sent their children to private schools. “Of course, the vast majority of South Africans cannot afford these private solutions. “But the poorest members of our communities also made a plan. They made a plan to create stokvels that fund emergency medical expenses and school fees. They made a plan to use minibus taxis after the trains stopped running.