Stepfather arrested for toddler's gruesome murder









Picture: Kat wilcox/Pexels Durban - A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the murder of a three-year-old girl after he allegedly slammed the child's body onto the ground numerous times during an argument with her mother. Despite the child being rushed to hospital, she succumbed to her injuries and died. According to police, the man and woman were in a relationship and got into an argument in KwaNongoma in December 2019. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the pair were at home in Esigangeni in KwaNongoma, when they got into an argument. "The boyfriend became violent and assaulted the woman. He then slammed the three-year-old child numerous times on the floor. Even though the mother was crying and pleading for him to stop, he continued assaulting his stepchild with no remorse until the child was unconscious. He left the house immediately after the incident," Naicker said. He said the toddler and her mother were taken to a local hospital for medical attention, however the child succumbed to her injuries.

"When the suspect heard that the child died and that a murder case was opened as well as that police at Nongoma were looking for him, he left the area and went into hiding hoping no one finds him," Naicker said.





The man was arrested in Verulam, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man was charged with murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He reportedly told police that he was drunk and not in his right state of mind when he assaulted the woman and her child.

KZN Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula congratulated police officers from Verulam for their quick and decisive response that led to the apprehension of the culprit as soon as the information was received.

