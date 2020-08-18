Still no swimming allowed at Durban beaches

Durban - Swimmers will have to wait just a little longer before they are able to enter the water, this is according to eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela. Mayisela said while beaches, nature reserves and public parks are now open to the public, swimming remains prohibited until further notice. He said residents could jog on the sand, walk, run, take part in yoga exercise but swimming was not allowed. “We are taking the necessary steps to ensure regulations for swimming are in place,” Mayisela said. He added that the public is further advised that while beaches are now open for the public to use, the full protocols are still being prepared and confirmation is being sought for bathing and surfing from the Provincial Authorities on certain omissions not appearing in the gazetted policy as per the National gazetted regulations.

“In the interim, the Parks, Leisure and Cemeteries Department is ensuring that the lifeguards and beach maintenance staff are trained and equipped with the regulated necessary personal protective equipment to undertake safe rescues. Protocols are still being finalised for the re-opening of the beaches to the public,” Mayisela said.

It should be noted too that, the shark nets are still not in place and will not be able to be launched for the next few days due to the severe weather conditions which are about to hit the coast.

“While the department is excited that the public will once again be able to enjoy City’s lovely beach facilities, eThekwini will be monitoring the situation closely to ensure social distancing and restrictions with reference to the numbers on the beach are adhered to,” he said.

The public is hereby requested to please note that, the country is still on lockdown and as a result, group activities and events that attract a large number of spectators are not permitted.

The Mercury