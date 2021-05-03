Stolen cellphone tower batteries worth R1.2 million recovered

DURBAN - THREE suspects were expected to appear in the Vryheid Magistrate’s Court on Monday after they were arrested while transporting stolen cellphone tower batteries.

The Vryheid police received information on Sunday morning about stolen cellphone tower batteries being transported in a taxi.

KZN provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said an operation was then put in place and various role-players from the SAPS proceeded to Vryheid.

Gwala said the vehicle was spotted travelling along the R34 and was intercepted by the officers.

She said that upon searching the vehicle, eight cellphone tower batteries were recovered.

“Police also seized various house breaking implements such as bolt cutters, crowbars, grinders, five-pound hammers and other items.

Gwala said the initial investigation conducted by the police at the scene revealed the batteries were stolen at Nongoma earlier on Sunday.

According to the police, the estimated street value of the recovered batteries is R1.2 million.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 40, were placed under arrest on charges of possession of stolen property as well as possession of house breaking implements.

“The theft of cellphone tower batteries has a negative impact on telecommunication services. Police officers in the province are on alert to ensure that those involved in this crime are brought to book,” said Gwala.

Meanwhile, two men are appearing before the Hlobane Magistrate’s Court after being found in possession of a stolen heifer.

Gwala said the Zululand Task Team and local farmers followed up on information regarding stock thieves operating at Vryheid and Hlobane using several vehicles.

She said a bakkie with two occupants was spotted along Hlobane Road next to Vaalbank.

The vehicle was stopped and upon searching the vehicle, police found a heifer loaded in the back of the bakkie, said Gwala.

“An investigation was conducted and it was established that the cow was stolen from a farm in Hlobane.

“The stolen animal was positively identified by the owner. Two suspects aged 43 and 54 were placed under arrest for possession of stolen stock,” she added.

THE MERCURY