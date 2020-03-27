Strict social distancing regulations for mourners

Durban - Grieving families will face limitations when mourning their deceased relatives as measures imposed as part of the national lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 take effect. Burial societies are limiting the number of friends and family members who can participate in burial rights in line with the government’s call for social distancing. The Clare Estate Umgeni Hindu Crematorium Society (CEUHCS) announced strict guidelines that will be followed during cremations at its facility. It said it would operate with limited staff, and there would be no hall hire at its premises during the lockdown period. “In keeping with eThekwini’s directive, only 20 people including family will be permitted to attend funerals at the CEUHCS. Only five people will be allowed in the final rites room. “Upon arrival at the crematorium, undertakers must provide us with a record of the names, addresses and contact numbers of those attending, including their staff members,” the society said. It added that funerals would have an allocated time slot of 30 minutes, which includes final rites before cremation takes place.

Relatives will not be able to remain on the crematorium property during the cremation and will have to return to collect the ashes.

Ashwin Trikamjee, the president of the Hindu Maha Sabha of South Africa, said that he supported the regulations.

“We must cast aside our sensitivity and focus on saving lives,” he said.

He said the restrictions at the Clare Estate crematorium had been in place for a few days and people had complied without complaint.

AV Mohammed, the chairperson of the Grey Street Juma Musjid, said families and mourners had been cooperating with the restrictions. “For instance at a Muslim funeral when a person has died and they are being given their last bath, normally there would be five or six people from the family assisting the people from the burial society. That number has now been reduced to two family members and three people from the burial society. At the grave site, only 50 people including security personnel and members of the burial society are allowed there.”

Professor Sihawu Ngubane, an academic and cultural specialist at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said that while the government’s decision was correct, nothing in the regulations spoke to African culture when it came to funerals.

“As Africans we believe in solidarity when there is a bereavement,” he said.

He added that it would be difficult to manage African funerals, especially in rural areas where people arrived in numbers. “The best is to take precautions like sanitisers, but it’s not possible to say ‘there are 50 people now, we can’t take any more’,” he said.

The eThekwini Municipality executive committee voted on Tuesday that access to cemeteries would be restricted. It said burials would be restricted to relatives of the deceased and would not exceed a maximum of 20 people.

The municipality did not respond to questions on restrictions at crematoria yesterday.

National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA general secretary Nkosentsha Shezi said they had not been briefed on how they should ­handle funerals.

He said they were even more concerned about handling people who were infected with Covid-19.

“We do not know whether this is contagious (after death),” he said.

The SA Funeral Practitioners Association’s deputy president, Ndabe Ngcobo, said its members were taking precautionary measure.

He said employees had been given protective gear, and there would be an attendance register for attendees at funerals conducted during lockdown.

“This register will be used to trace attendees in the case of a confirmed Covid-19 case.”

The Mercury