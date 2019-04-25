DURBAN - Residents in several Durban suburbs, left without water due to Monday’s floods, will have to wait longer to have supply restored as municipal workers are on strike. Workers in the city’s water and waste units are striking over their salary grades.

Areas without water yesterday due to burst water pipes caused by flood damage included Chesterville and New Germany, inland of Durban, Mayville, and Chatsworth.

The death toll from the floods stands at more than 60, according to the provincial Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs department.

Silverglen residents said they had resorted to collecting water from a main burst pipe damaged in the flood.

Deenesh Gindhuri said the municipality had yet to respond to the problem.

Striking municipal workers outside a depot in Springfield Park, Durban.





“We tried to contact the municipality but they’re not helping, they told us that they can’t get the repair equipment as the workers are on strike,” said Gindhuri.

Tony Govender, a ward councillor, said the municipality said it could not send water tankers because workers were on strike.

“The community is now collecting water from a pipe, which is not safe as the road pavement may fall. People are furious, this is unacceptable,” he said.

Striking workers at eThekwini water and waste water depots in Pinetown and Springfield said they want to be elevated to a grade 10 salary level as they claim Umkhonto weSizwe veterans, who were employed in 2016, had been unfairly upgraded.

One of the workers, who refused to be named, alleged there was a lot of corruption and nepotism in the municipality.

“We want the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to come and investigate this issue. They can kiss our vote goodbye and we are going to make sure our families don’t vote as well,” the worker said.

City manager Sipho Nzuza urged the protesters to return to work.

Nzuza said the city had met the leadership of trade unions and agreed on a comprehensive way forward to resolve members’ grievances.

“This is their city and it does not help anyone to compromise service delivery with these strikes because it is the same communities they hail from that are going to suffer,” said Nzuza.

He said there were internal human resources processes that employees knew, that had to be followed.

Meanwhile, the municipality said teams had been deployed to several areas that had been left without electricity because of flood damage.

Electricity has been partially restored to affected areas, including most parts of Mariannhill, to the west, and Molweni.

It was also announced yesterday by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who cut short an international trip to visit affected areas, that emergency funding would be released by the National Treasury to assist flood victims.

“Money is going to be mobilised to assist our people. These are emergency situations that we budget for. So resources will be mobilised in the biggest way so that our people who are currently in need are assisted,” said Ramaphosa.

He said more than 1000 people were displaced as a result of the storm.

As of Tuesday, displaced residents are being accommodated in community halls, churches and tents.

Disaster teams reported that with mudslides and sinkholes swallowing homes, it was now a race against time to find those who have not been accounted for.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize joined Ramaphosa in assessing the damage.

“The infrastructure across the province is destroyed and in some areas it is dangerous for communities to utilise.

“Many roads, bridges and settlements were negatively affected. The devastation is visible and untold pain has been inflicted upon the people, and as government we are doing everything possible to assist,” Mkhize said.

The department said the extent of the damage in certain areas required the expertise of engineers and others who were qualified to guide the process.

THE MERCURY