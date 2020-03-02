Students ordered to vacate UniZulu residences after violent clashes

Durban - Students living at the residence at the University of Zululand were sent packing after a violent protest on Monday morning in which a police vehicle and a mobile kitchen were destroyed.

In a statement issued on Monday, UniZulu said all students who reside in the university accommodation were directed to vacat their residences by no later than 3pm on Monday.

"Students are warned that the university shall not accept any deviations from complying with this directive," the institution said.

UniZulu said it was unfortunate that the instigators of the protest were individuals who had overstayed their welcome at the university.

"It is a pity that the majority of the students that are focused on their studies have become victims of academic non-performers and that through their silence have thus allowed these unscrupulous individuals to take their future down the drain," UniZulu said.