Students protest over NSFAS payment delays

Students held a protest at the Thekwini TVET College in Asherville on Thursday over the non-payment of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances and funding challenges. Protesting students claimed that a fellow student, who participated in the protest, was reportedly shot in the face with a rubber bullet by a security officer.

However, the police could not be reached to confirm this on Thursday. College principal Nkosinathi Mchunu said students had been violent towards staff. “Normally students would try and neutralise what has happened. They are the ones who have been attacking the police, staff and the security. We have two staff members who are in hospital who were attacked by students,” said Mchunu. Student, Zamokuhle Mlambo said they were protesting over issues regarding NSFAS and service provider eZaga.

Students from Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges across the country have raised complaints in recent weeks that they have not received their NSFAS allowances. “We went to the central office to ask about our funding issues because there are returning students who got rejected, whereas, last year they were funded by NSFAS. We are coming to address our issues but now there are police with guns whereas we are just students with no weapons,” said Mlambo. EFF Student Command’s Bantu Faku, said another issue they raised was about residences.

“Students are being intimidated by the campus to say that those residences they are staying at are not accredited by NSFAS, while when we do our research, we find that those residences are accredited. We suspect that there are shenanigans that are playing out in the institution,” said Faku. In response to the students’ issues, Mchunu said he has not received any complaints about NSFAS allowances. “Normally when students report to the college management about delayed allowances, we are able to communicate with NSFAS in order to find out what is happening. But, I have never received such a complaint, saying that their money is delayed.”