Students 'still waiting for clarity on Unizulu's reopening plans'

Durban - The University of Zululand’s (Unizulu) management has come under fire from students who have accused it of failing to provide clarity on measures being implemented to ensure the reopening of the academic programme. The students claimed the return to class, announced by Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande a few weeks ago, had been punctuated by incompetence and absent leadership at the university. They said they were concerned by vice-chancellor Professor Xoliswa Mtose’s silence around the plans. To date, they claimed, there had been no clarity of which students would make up the 33% of the population allowed back on campus, as prescribed by Nzimande. SA Student Congress (Sasco) student leader Mxolisi Khanyile said students received a letter stating that only nursing students would be allowed back on campus.

“The nursing students don’t even make up 10% of the student population; it seems the university does not care about the 33% that was prescribed by the minister.

“Despite the minister announcing on May24 that some students can return to the university, it has said that it is still not ready to accept students. Apparently it is still busy with the decontamination process,” he said.

Khanyile said final-year students, especially those who needed to use the university’s laboratories, should be on campus.

“We were suppose to have started online learning on June1 but we started way before that, they were sending us work to do online. The data and the laptops promised have not been delivered, students who are self-funding will not get that equipment. Online learning will be for those who can afford it while others are left behind.”

Sthabelo Ntshangase of the Democratic Alliance Students’ Organisation said the university was in chaos.

He said the only communication received from the university so far was that study materials would be provided either on USB, hard copy or on the Moodle platform.

“However, access to Moodle is difficult for many students. Aside from course material, students still require data as they need to conduct research and access information for assignments.”

In a statement, the university said it had been working on plans for the phased return of students to campus.

It said that currently, the only students allowed were those granted prior permission such as those who needed to meet laboratory requirements of accrediting bodies or professional associations.

“To this end, the university has ramped up its online platforms and has since acquired the latest version of Moodle.

“The university has decided to allow the return of final-year Nursing Science students to enable them to undergo their mandatory clinical training,” the statement said.

