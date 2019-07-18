Durban - ABOUT 300 students took part in a violent protest at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Westville campus yesterday morning, destroying university property and stoning police and private vehicles. The university confirmed the protest, saying students attempted to block roads and disrupt lectures.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant- Colonel Thulani Zwane said campus security guards, together with Public Order Police, managed to disperse the crowd.

“This morning at 11am, a group of 300 students embarked on a protest. They allegedly stoned property and police vehicles,” said Zwane.

The Westville branch of the South African Students Congress (Sasco) said the mass action was called to demonstrate how they were being “suffocated” by the issues affecting them.

Chairperson Thabo Mabuya said Sasco remained resolute, deliberate and unapologetic on the call for no academic exclusion.

Mabuya said “Sasco has noted with contempt the suffocation and anxiety” that is felt by excluded students, National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) students waiting for funding and postgraduate students waiting for meal allowances and funding.

Mabuya said they were outraged by the attitude that financial advisers had towards NSFAS students who wished to appeal.

“We want to know how the over R200million UKZN Fund is distributed and how much, or why it has not assisted in the much-needed intervention on postgraduate funding,” he said.

According to Mabuya, students were tired of receiving timelines with regard to student accommodation, without feedback.

“Every year, each semester, we cry about the same issues in our residences,” he said.

Sasco rejected the decision made to revoke the January financial clearance concession, which targeted previous beneficiaries of NSFAS and the missing middle.

“The Department of Higher Education and Training poured in close to R1billion to cover student debt, and we can state on good authority that UKZN, as one of the previously disadvantaged institutions, was prioritised.

“Where did all this money go?” asked Mabuya.

He said the decision by the university to suspend second semester postgraduate programs was “disastrous”.

He added that students had to deal with the “arrogance” of office staff and difficult administration requirements when applying for re-admission.

“We refuse to accept unjust conditions, with obstacles continuously thrown at us, so that we can prove our hunger for a better life, especially those from poor working-class backgrounds,” said Mabuya.

Ashton Bodrick, UKZN’s executive director of corporate relations, said management would engage student leadership to resolve the concerns raised.

“We’re committed to restoring peace and stability on campus, and ensuring that teaching and learning takes place as scheduled,” said Bodrick.

He said Risk Management Services and Public Order Policing were monitoring the situation.

A case of public violence was opened at the Westville police station for investigation.

The Mercury