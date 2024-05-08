A Chinese national, wanted in connection with a shooting in Durban North in which a woman was killed and four others injured, was arrested at O R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg while allegedly attempting to flee the country. Durban North police had launched a manhunt for the suspect who fled after the shooting on April 28.

“The Mercury” reported last week that a man shot at five people of Asian origin, killing one and critically injuring four others, at a house on Adelaide Tambo Drive. A domestic dispute was believed to have sparked the shooting while police said the motive was still being investigated. In a report, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the four women were sitting in a room in a rented house when a male companion arrived. He agreed to take them to a nearby shopping centre.

When the group got into the vehicle, another Asian man emerged from inside the house and fired shots. Netshiunda said one woman sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene. The other women were rushed to hospital in a critical condition and the male companion escaped unharmed. In an update on the case this week, Netshiunda said 36-year-old Chong Cheng, a Chinese national, was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on May 1, three days after the incident.