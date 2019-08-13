Sathie and Southree Pillay were killed earlier this month in Willowvale, Umkomaas. A man has appeared in court in connection with their murder.

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal man accused of killing an elderly eMkhomazi (Umkomaas) couple opted not to apply for bail when he appeared in court yesterday. Shalin Ganesh is accused of bludgeoning to death Sathie Pillay, 78, and strangling 74-year-old Southree Pillay on August 1. The couple’s bodies were found in their Willowvale home.

Ganesh made a brief appearance in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The 37-year-old suspect had been renting a room in the couple’s home.

It is alleged that Sathie had been struck repeatedly with a hammer, while Southree was assaulted and then strangled to death.

Ganesh is also believed to have stolen the couple’s vehicle, which was found abandoned on the N2.

The couple’s death sent shock waves through the quiet suburb of Willowvale.

Commenting after the court case, councillor Bob Daniel said he was not surprised that Ganesh had chosen not to apply for bail.

He said police were still investigating and were trying to establish whether Ganesh was linked to a number of other crimes.

He praised the police for the quick breakthrough in the case.

“This is a very painful time for our community, more especially because the person accused of their deaths was known to them.

“I want to applaud the police for the speedy arrest,” he said.

Daniel said the murders had led to renewed calls for a satellite police station to be erected in the area.

He said there were often robberies in Willowvale and the neighbouring suburbs, but the police station was a distance away.

“You find that sometimes police come late or not at all. The Pillay family had often complained of break-ins at their home. We hope that this will make our call for more police patrols louder,” Daniel said.

Police had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to print.

The Mercury