Suspects nabbed for kidnapping Reservoir Hills businessman

Durban - Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a Reservoir Hills businessman from his business premises on Friday. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said in a statement that it was alleged by the complainant that on March 4 at 10.30pm, her husband did not arrive home and when she phoned him, she sensed that he was in trouble.

“Suddenly, the phone was taken from him by an unknown male who demanded a ransom of R1 million so that the victim will be released. Charges of kidnapping and extortion were opened for investigation at Westville SAPS.” Gwala said that a task team was activated by the Westville station commander to search for the victim and the suspects. She said police were later informed that the victim managed to escape and made his way to the Taylors Halt SAPS outside Pietermaritzburg.

She confirmed that the businessman had been reunited with his family. “Information was followed up after it was found that the victim was held at a house at KwaDindi in Taylors Halt. Two suspects, aged 27 and 32, were placed under arrest after they were found in possession of two firearms and ammunition.” Gwala added that during the police investigation, it was established that the victim was kidnapped from his business premises in Reservoir Hills and cash was taken by the suspects from the premises.

“While he was held captive, the suspects withdrew more cash from his credit card.” She said the suspects will appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, kidnapping and extortion. THE MERCURY