Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli, has set up a multi-disciplinary task team to address the ongoing taxi violence in the Mpumalanga and District Taxi Association. The team comprises of officials from the Department of Transport, eThekwini Transport Authority, the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO).
MEC Ntuli also mandated the task team to establish the root cause of the long-standing conflict among taxi operators in the association and derive a lasting solution.
He announced plans to ensure stability in the association during a meeting held in Mpumalanga/Hammarsdale on Tuesday that was attended by the Provincial Executive structure of SANTACO and scores of members from the Mpumalanga and District Taxi Association.
During the meeting, a progress report was presented by the SANTACO Durban West Region which was appointed by the former MEC of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda to take over the administration of the association in order to stabilise its operations.
Key matters that the regional structure, led by SANTACO Durban West Chairperson Mathula Mkhize, was mandated to undertake included conducting extensive consultations with the entire general membership of the association to establish the source of the internal conflict that has led to the death
of nearly 100 members of the association, including the majority of its leadership in recent years.