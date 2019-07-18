File picture: Pexels

Durban - Two taxi drivers from the same taxi association were shot dead in separate incidents in uMlazi on Tuesday. The drivers are from the MNR Taxi Association.

According to taxi drivers who did not want to be named, the association is involved in a dispute with the Engonyameni Taxi Association over routes.

When The Mercury visited a rank in uMlazi where one of the drivers was killed yesterday, a driver said they did not want to work as they feared for their lives.

“This is not the first fight, maybe it’s the third. In the last incident taxis were burnt inside the rank,” said a driver.

A commuter said people were choosing to take buses instead of taxis.

“We are taking buses if we need to go to town today, and it is difficult as you can see that there are no taxis at the taxi rank,” she said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said two counts of murder were being investigated by the uMlazi SAPS.

“It is alleged that a 43-year-old man was shot and killed while at D section in uMlazi.

“He sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was declared dead at the scene,” said Zwane.

He said that in another incident, a 44-year-old man was allegedly shot and killed in uMlazi’s M section.

“He sustained gunshot wounds to the back and shoulder and was declared dead at the scene,” he said.

The department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison said in a statement that MEC Mxolisi Kaunda had dispatched a team of transport department officials to the township.

The department said Kaunda had called on police to speed up the investigation into the shootings.

He also appealed to members of the community to co-operate with the police and share important information that could lead to the arrests of the suspects.

“It has always been our call that should any dispute arise within the taxi industry, the parties must resolve their dispute through constructive engagement. One of the tasks that our team of officials will carry out in the area is to facilitate constructive engagement among all the parties,” said Kaunda.

KwaZulu-Natal Violence Monitor Mary de Haas said there was a long history of taxi conflict in uMlazi and nearby areas. However, she said she did not know what the current situation was or whether both associations had permits to operate in the areas they were in.

“Apart from the question of whether operations are legal or not, the main problem with all the taxi conflict relates to the industry and those who guard it having access to too many lethal weapons, and the failure of the police and Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority to keep close checks on them.”

She added that there needed to be more frequent checks on guns in taxis and at the ranks.

The Transport Department said the police would continue to maintain a strong presence in the area.

