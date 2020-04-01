Taxi drivers want compensation for restricted passenger numbers

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli has called on commuters to report public transport operators who are doubling the taxi fares and exploiting them. Ntuli said they received many complaints from members of the public, mainly social grant beneficiaries, who were forced to pay double the normal taxi fare. He said that such conduct was no different from those who were inflating prices of essential products at stores. “It is incorrect and tantamount to criminality to force commuters who use public transport to subsidise the industry for the empty seats due to the social distancing regulations. Like in all other businesses, price hiking is regarded as a criminal act during this time and such criminal conduct will be acted against,” he said. Ntuli said they were engaging with the taxi industry leaders to talk to their associations to end the “irresponsible” trend.

“These regulations are not meant to punish the industry but have affected all businesses. However, our collective responsibility is to save the lives of our people,” said Ntuli.

EThekwini taxi operators have resumed operations after they were stopped due to the restrictions imposed on the number of passengers taxis could carry per trip. However, they want the government to compensate them for the losses due to the restrictions.

The eThekwini Metro Taxi Council (EMTC) said they held discussions with the eThekwini Municipality over the challenges faced by public transport industry this week.

The chairperson of the EMTC, Mathula Mkhize, said they were developing a proposal that would be handed over to the municipality this week that would deal with the issue of compensation.

“There have been talks about the issue of compensation as we are not allowed to operate as normal. There is a commitment in writing from the eThekwini Municipality to meet us halfway (pay) on the losses. We are still putting together proposals on what that will look like,” he said. The industry has been thrown into turmoil since the lockdown began as the number of passengers per trip has been restricted.

Initially, taxis could only convey seven passengers per trip but this has been increased to eight passengers.

On Monday there were chaotic scenes in Pietermaritzburg as taxi operators clashed with security forces over the number of passengers they could carry.

“This means we are carrying half of what we would normally carry, those are big losses for the industry,” Mkhize said.

He said they had been allocated an extra passenger. “That is just an increase of one person; there should be discussions around the compensation model for taxis because these are big losses that the industry is suffering.”

Taxi drivers in Durban said they were suffering.

Nsizwa Zulu said carrying eight passengers per trip was “like working only to fill up with fuel”.

“We are struggling to make money. On Tuesday, I only cashed up R400. It would have been better if they said we should carry nine passengers,” he said.

Another driver, Bheki Mkhwanazi, said he usually made about R1 400 per day but only made R450 on Monday.

He added that his wages had dropped drastically since the lockdown.

EThekwini mayoral spokesperson Mluleki Mtungwa said the matters were being discussed. “We have agreed that taxis can load to 60% capacity and all their operations can continue (within the designated times).”

On Tuesday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the ministry had held a meeting with representatives from the taxi industry on the concerns they had raised. He said a briefing would be held today on the way forward.

The Mercury