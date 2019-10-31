Teacher in the dock after missing pupil's body found buried in shallow grave









Lwazi Andile Tembe Durban - A 33-year-old teacher has been arrested after the body of a missing 12-year-old boy was found buried in a shallow grave in Emanguzi. The teacher faces charges of kidnap and murder. The suspect has been remanded in custody until November 6 for a formal bail application. Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said a missing person's case was opened at the Emanguzi police station after Lwazi Andile Tembe failed to return home. Gwala said Lwazi had left home on September 30 just after 10am to visit a school teacher who had asked to help him with his school work. "At around 2pm, Lwazi's mother called him on his cellphone but the call went straight to voicemail. She then called the teacher who told her that the boy did not come over. The teacher further denied that Lwazi had communicated with him," Gwala said.

On October 2, Gwala said Lwazi's mother reported the matter to the police.

"A case of kidnapping was opened at the Emanguzi police station and transferred to the Jozini Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation. Following an intensive investigation, evidence emerged linking the teacher to Lwazi’s disappearance. On Wednesday night the Jozini FCS Unit arrested the 33-year-old teacher for murder and kidnapping. Lwazi’s body was discovered in a shallow grave at a sports field in Emanguzi," Gwala said.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, said it was disheartening when people, entrusted with the care of the youth, are the same people who hurt them.

"We believe the law will take its course because there is no one who is above the law. We hope and believe that the suspect will get what he deserves,” he said.

The Mercury