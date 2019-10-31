Durban - A 33-year-old teacher has been arrested after the body of a missing 12-year-old boy was found buried in a shallow grave in Emanguzi. The teacher faces charges of kidnap and murder.
The suspect has been remanded in custody until November 6 for a formal bail application.
Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said a missing person's case was opened at the Emanguzi police station after Lwazi Andile Tembe failed to return home.
Gwala said Lwazi had left home on September 30 just after 10am to visit a school teacher who had asked to help him with his school work.
"At around 2pm, Lwazi's mother called him on his cellphone but the call went straight to voicemail. She then called the teacher who told her that the boy did not come over. The teacher further denied that Lwazi had communicated with him," Gwala said.