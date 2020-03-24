Teachers, older than 55, urged to consider early retirement

Durban - As part of plans to reduce its massive wage bill and promote the employment of unemployed teachers, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is encouraging its ageing workforce to take early retirement.

Education officials, who appeared before the finance portfolio committee on Friday last week, revealed that most of the teachers in their employment were older than 55. The lion’s share of the education department’s R54billion budget goes towards the compensation of employees.

Sipho Nkosi, the chairperson of the finance portfolio committee, said that they were concerned with the revelations that many employees had reached early retirement age, but were still continuing to work.

“That is the fact they (Department of Education) revealed for the first time during their sitting on Friday.

“The Education Department has a problem that 91% of the budget goes towards salaries and 9% goes towards service delivery. That is different from the national norm which says 80% should go to salaries and 20% to service delivery.