Temporary Sassa office opened in Chatsworth to ensure ongoing service

While the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) Chatsworth branch is expected to move into a new office next year, a temporary location is being used to ensure grant recipients can receive assistance. Sassa KwaZulu-Natal regional executive manager Thamo Mzobe visited the temporary location on Monday.

The Chatsworth Sassa office was prohibited for use earlier this month by the KZN Department of Employment and Labour after it was deemed unsafe due to water seeping through the roof and flooding the building. Mzobe said the problem at the old Chatsworth office had been going on for years. “Our staff have been working under unhealthy conditions with the place being flooded when there is heavy rain. Unfortunately, we are not able to just move premises, whatever procurement that needs to be done for a new place has to be done through the Department of Public Works. We are happy we have a temporary office and will soon move to a new office which is not far away from the current office.”

Mzobe added that although the closure was abrupt, their team were swift to respond: “We want to thank the Department of Social Development who allowed us to share space in this building to perform our services to members of the public”. Judy Govender, a first time applicant for a social grant, said she was happy with the service at Sassa. “I received good service and have not had to wait too long. I also found the new location for Sassa very comfortable.”

Glenda Moodley, an employee of the Chatsworth branch, said the old office used to be flooded when there was heavy rain. “The office and the hall area used to be flooded, even the kitchen. We were walking in pools of water. We are happy to have a place that we can work in and not be worried about safety.” Sithembile Magwaza, a team leader at the Chatsworth Sassa office, said they had to resort to covering their computers with plastic bags to prevent damage due to the constant flooding at the old office.