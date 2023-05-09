Thabo Mbeki’s warnings about scuppering inquiries ‘being ignored’

Durban - Political experts say the ANC has not heeded the advice and warnings of former president Thabo Mbeki after it said it intended to use its majority to block the establishment of an ad hoc committee to provide oversight on the work of the Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Last week, the DA tabled a draft resolution at a mini-plenary session calling for an ad hoc committee to be established, but ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude said such a parliamentary committee was not necessary.

The ANC said it would not support the resolution when it was put to the vote later this month. In March, Mbeki sent a 17-page letter to ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile questioning why the ANC had consistently blocked any parliamentary probe into the Phala Phala scandal and why the party voted against a parliamentary inquiry into corruption at Eskom after serious claims were made by former power utility CEO André de Ruyter. Mbeki reminded party members of the role of the ANC as the principal defender of the gains of the national democratic revolution, including the Constitution.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the ANC was doing itself a disservice by ignoring Mbeki’s warnings and scuppering much-needed inquiries. “The party line is prevalent and their MPs are expected to toe the party line. “One does not expect the president to rein in the party as he is compromised because of Phala Phala. They have become a coalition of those who are compromised and they scupper accountability,” he said.

Another analyst, Professor Sipho Seepe, said the ANC was not concerned with oversight. “They are no longer trying to persuade others and instead the focus is on staying in power and that will be through coalitions. It does not matter how the majority gets constructed as long as they continue to be in charge of the resources of the state.” DA MP Kevin Mileham said the rejection of Parliament inquiries showed contempt for the Constitution and rule of law.

“Sections 55 and 56 of the Constitution talk about the accountability of ministers, whether as individuals or as a collective. “Their argument on why a committee was unnecessary was based on Parliament already holding question-and-answer sessions with ministers, and events like the State of the Nation Address.” “The suggestion was for an ad hoc or temporary committee, but this will be rejected. The ANC wants to nullify attempts at parliamentary transparency to shield ministers from accountability,” said Mileham.