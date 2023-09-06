The 2023 #EmpoweringHER Women in Business Awards winners announced

Durban - The Hollywood Foundation and the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation announced the winners of the 2023 #EmpoweringHER Women in Business Awards at the Langhams Lifestyle Experience in Johannesburg on Sunday. The two foundations were thrilled to unveil the accomplished recipients of the 2023 #EmpoweringHER Women in Business Awards. This R1.5 million campaign, conducted throughout Women's Month, recognises and celebrates the dedication and resilience of female entrepreneurs in South Africa.

Vuyisile Ngobese, the public relations officer of the Hollywood Foundation, said both organisations shared an unwavering commitment to the advancement and empowerment of women. ’’We were enthusiastic about hosting the second instalment of this impactful campaign in early August. Following an exhaustive month-long selection process, the prestigious awards ceremony where the Top 10 finalists and the Top three winners were revealed,’’ she said.

Hollywoodbets Group Transformation manager Babongile Mkhize with the CEO of the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation Nomzamo Mbatha and the First Runner Up of the # EmpoweringHER Campaign Claudia Phoku. Picture: Supplied. Ngobese said the event was designed to inspire women to leave their mark on the business world and included a panel discussion by influential women covering topics such as finance, business, law and human resources. She said both foundations are dedicated to championing women in business and fostering their growth in South Africa.

Ngobese congratulated Phumzile Ntuli and all the remarkable women recognised throughout the campaign. ‘’The coveted Empowering HER Women in Business Award was bestowed upon Mrs Phumzile Ntuli, a distinguished member of the Qalekhaya Primary Cooperative from Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal. Ntuli was presented with a substantial contribution worth R200 000 to support her growing furniture manufacturing business. Ngobese said Ntuli, alongside her business partner, could not contain their excitement as they went on stage, breaking into a joyous dance upon receiving their well-deserved cheque and award.

Ntuli said this contribution would be a transformative catalyst for the growth of their furniture manufacturing enterprise. Babongile Mkhize, Group transformation manager at Hollywoodbets, said Ntuli: “To us, this is a game-changer for women in business in South Africa. Our mission is not only to empower but to invest in businesses that demonstrate both economic and community-driven impact. This initiative aims to assist women in amplifying their businesses and achieving remarkable growth within their economic metrics.” Other winners included: