The search is on to find Dada the Great Dane a home









Durban - Great Dane Dada stands head and shoulders above other dogs and it may have been his standout characteristics that saw him booked for adoption just days after being surrendered to the eManzimtoti SPCA. However, the SPCA said the 80kg and one metre tall Great Dane was fortunate to have been booked for adoption as there were many other dogs that still needed to find homes. EManzimtoti SPCA manager Tracey Girling said Dada’s owners had moved and were not able to take him with them. Raymond Well with Dada Picture: SPCA Toti

“They did the right thing by surrendering him into our care and not giving him away on Facebook,” she said. Girling cautioned that with the festive season approaching people should be aware of the costs and responsibility that came with keeping a pet, and should not give pets as gifts.

She said many of these pets ended up at the SPCA as the recipients had been unprepared for the responsibility.

“We get a lot of animals surrendered into our care because they were given as presents and the owners cannot fulfil the financial obligations,” said Girling.

Acquiring a pet should be done after a thorough assessment of the cost implications and the responsibilities that fell on the owner.

“Vet treatment, good food and tick and flea treatments all come at a cost and if you cannot meet these requirements financially, then it’s not a good idea to get a pet,” she said.

Girling urged the public to report lost animals to the closest SPCA and said it was theft to keep a lost animal.

The Mercury