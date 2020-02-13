The city has warned residents living in the highway areas that there is a planned water shutdown for two days next week. Picture: IANS_ARCH

Durban - A water shutdown has been planned for the entire Western Aqueduct system next week. According to eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, the shutdown will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday, February 18 and 19.

"The main aim of the shutdown is to do a tie in of the new 800mm diameter steel main from Cato Ridge reservoir into the existing 1600mm diameter Aqueduct line.To undertake this tie in, the City is compelled to completely drain the aqueduct since the operation involves mainly steel welding. The system will therefore be completely isolated at point M custody transfer station," he said. 

He said to prepare the site for welding and construction teams on site, the process of draining the aqueduct will commence at 6am on Tuesday.

"This will allow the site teams to commence work at 6pm on the same day. The duration of the entire shut down will be from 6am on Tuesday until 6pm on Wednesday.  We will endeavor to fill all the reservoirs affected to top water level, however the behavior of respective reservoirs is different and dependent on downstream demands," Mayisela said. 

Water tankers will be dispatched to service areas experiencing water outages during this shutdown period.

These are the affected areas:

Georgedale Reservoir zone: Georgedale and Mpumalanga

Hammersdale Low Level Reservoir: Hammersdale CBD

Hammersdale High Level Reservoir: Cliffdale and Mlaba village

Shongweni Reservoir Zone: Shongweni and Ntshongweni

Zwelibomvu Reservoir Zone: Zwelibomvu, Salem, Ofudu, Inwabi and Ngonyameni

Cato Ridge Reservoir Zone: Cato Ridge, Ntukuso, Kwaximba, Assimang

Abbattoir Resrvoir Zone: KwaXimba and Emadeleni

Alverstone Nek Res Zone: Alverstone, Alverstone North, Summerveld

Bothas Hill Reservoir Zone: Bothas Hill, Kwanyuswa, Mnamatha, Mabedlane and  Magugwana

Emoyeni Reservoir: Hillcrest, Hillcrest Hospital, Winston Park and Gillitts

Knelsby Reservoir Zone: Hillcrest CBD and Hillcrest

Westriding Reservoir Zone: Westriding, Embo, Mkholombe, Kwanqetho, Mshazi, Waterfall, Crestholme and Pinkney park


Abelia Reservoir Zone: Kloof, Wybank andNew Germany

Jerome Drive Reservoir Zone: Pinetown CBD and New Germany

Emberton 1 Reservoir Zone: Kloof and Gillitts

Emberton 2 Reservoir Zone: Emberton and Kloof

Hygarth Reservoir Zone:  Westmead industrial

Clubhouse Road Reservoir: Westmead Industrial and Booster to Tshelimnyama

Tshelimnyama 3 Reservoir Zone: Tshelimnyama, Dassenhoek, Mpola and Pitoli

Kwandengezi Reservoir Zone: Kwandengezi, Kwalinda and Coffee Farm

KwaDabeka 1 Reservoir Zone: Kwadabeka

Wybank Reservoir Zone: New Germany and Wybank

Ntuzuma 5 Reservoir Zone: Ntuzuma, Umzinyathi, Inanda and Etafuleni

All queries regarding water supply must be referred to the city's Call Centre via: 080 131 3013 or 073 148 3477.

