ONE of the nine surviving monkeys gets some rest in a cage at the local vet. Monkey Helpline

DURBAN - Thirteen monkeys were killed and one is in a critical condition after somebody fed them a loaf of bread laced with a potent insecticide known as Aldicarb at the weekend. Also known as Temik, Aldicarb is a widely used pesticide and is one of the most environmentally toxic substances. It is more dangerous than arsenic.

On Saturday, an eMdloti resident found a small monkey lying in her yard. According to Carol Booth of the Monkey Helpline, the woman thought that the monkey had been attacked by dogs.

“One of our volunteers was called to the scene and said there were monkeys just falling out of the trees. She called Steve and myself and we went out to see what was going on,” Booth said.

She said they put up a notice on their Facebook page and within minutes residents arrived to help them catch the remaining ill monkeys.

“Some arrived with boxes to transport the monkeys to nearby veterinary clinics. Even people who had never handled monkeys helped out. They brought towels and some brought water and food for the rescue teams,” she said.

Booth said they had found remnants of a loaf of bread nearby.

“We suspect that the person who did this laced the bread with Aldicarb and either fed it to the monkeys or gave them the loaf. This pesticide is also known as ‘two step’ because after it is consumed, the animal literally takes two steps and dies,” she said.

A resident’s dog also died after it had consumed the vomit of one of the monkeys.

Booth said it was a horrific sight.

“Most of the monkeys that died were mature, breeding females. The entire troop will suffer as a result.”

Steve Smit, also of Monkey Helpline, said there were also monkeys that had been poisoned but were not caught on Saturday.

“These may die elsewhere. It will take years for this troop to recover. The dead monkeys were familiar with their territory and there are mainly young monkeys and babies left,” he said.

Booth said she was familiar with the troop and that there had been about 38 monkeys in it.

Geoff Pullan, an eMdloti ward councillor, said the act was disgusting.

“It is a worry that someone resorted to this. Residents are quite upset about it,” he said.

A reward of R20000 has been offered for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the culprit. Anyone with information is urged to contact 079 514 8352 or 086 162 7732.

THE MERCURY