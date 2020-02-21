Three people have been killed in a freak thunderstorm that hit two KwaZulu-Natal wards this week. Picture: Pixabay

Durban - Three people have been killed in a freak thunderstorm that hit two KwaZulu-Natal wards this week. In the first incident, a 13-year-old boy was killed after he was struck by lightening while walking back from school. According to KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Senzo Mzila, the youngster attended Mampunga Primary School in Mtubatuba in Ward 17.

He said in the second instance, a 42-year-old mother and her child were fatally injured when the walls of their home caved in on them in Nkwalini in the uThungulu District Municipality.

Cogta KZN MEC Sipho Hlomuka has extended his condolences to the families.

"Disaster teams have been dispatched to provide support to the two families," he said.