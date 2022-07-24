Three things the ANC in Kwazulu-Natal must do

Durban — The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is hoping that the election of leadership at its provincial conference will usher in its theme “Unity, renewal to serve the people of KZN”. Dr Fikile Vilakazi, lecturer in public policy and political science at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) spells out three non-negotiables for the party if it is serious about renewal.

– “The ANC needs integrated leadership, the kind of leadership that has young people together with the stalwarts of the organisation but you also need women. The intergenerality is important for the transfer of skills and continuity. If they want to stay in power they must look at leadership that is prepared through intergenerality.” – Vilakazi said the ANC must look into their policy framework which is cracking and almost collapsing. “They need to look at the cadre deployment policy because the way in which they deploy people into the state has potential for the type of corruption we see. They need to carefully look at how they do that the ensure the separation of powers in the ANC as an organisation.”

– Vilakazi said the new ANC is now also an employer and they have to look at their human resources policy and how they recruit people as a revolutionary organisation. “They need to guard against things like careerism and people who want to just collect salaries and not do work.” She said political education is critical and they need to relook at their curriculum.

“Political schools are important. “The current leadership came from exile and were not taught to manage huge budgets and government. “Public management skills are key for the ANC going forward.

"In the curriculum of political education they need to include these skills. "There is no oversight and that could perhaps change things," said Vilakazi.