Three women rescued after uMfolozi river bursts its banks









Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka Durban - Three women were rescued after the banks of the uMfolozi river burst its banks on Thursday afternoon. Disaster management teams were dispatched to the area in Mtubatuba after concerns were raised about the threat posed to local residents and surrounding settlements. KwaZulu-Natal for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka, said rescue personnel responded to an incident and rescue teams ensured that the women were brought to safety by boat. He has further has urged residents living along the banks of the uMfolozi river to seek higher ground as water levels are expected to increase further.

“We are in contact with our teams on the ground and we urge residents living next to the river to seek shelter on higher ground. Our teams are on high alert in this area and will intervene timeously should the need arise,” said Hlomuka.

Hlomuka has said rainfall is expected again for Friday.

He said disaster management teams will remain on standby at centres throughout the province.



