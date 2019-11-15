Durban - Three women were rescued after the banks of the uMfolozi river burst its banks on Thursday afternoon.
Disaster management teams were dispatched to the area in Mtubatuba after concerns were raised about the threat posed to local residents and surrounding settlements.
KwaZulu-Natal for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka, said rescue personnel responded to an incident and rescue teams ensured that the women were brought to safety by boat.
He has further has urged residents living along the banks of the uMfolozi river to seek higher ground as water levels are expected to increase further.