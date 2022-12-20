Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Tip-off leads to arrest of 3 thieves the day after they broke into an Umgeni Park house

Screengrab from footage of three men walking in past a house. One of them is carrying a flat-screen TV.

Published 1h ago

Durban – Three suspects were arrested at the Briardene informal settlement, the day after they broke into a house in Umgeni Park in Durban and stole several items including a flat-screen TV.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said in the early hours of Wednesday, December 14, they were informed of a housebreaking and theft incident in Chicks Drive in Umgeni Park.

“The suspects had gained entry by cutting a rear fence and breaking a sliding door hinge,” he said.

Powell said the suspects stole several items including a flat-screen TV.

“The next day members of our Special Operations Team and Greenwood Park SAPS Task Team received information regarding the suspects from the housebreaking, which led them to the Briardene informal settlement at approximately 10pm,” he said

According to Powell, Marshall Security members together with the Greenwood Park SAPS Task Team arrested all three suspects and recovered the stolen TV.

Three men were caught on camera carrying property they allegedly stole from a house in Umgeni Park. Picture: Marshall Security

THE MERCURY

