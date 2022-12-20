Tip-off leads to arrest of 3 thieves the day after they broke into an Umgeni Park house

Durban – Three suspects were arrested at the Briardene informal settlement, the day after they broke into a house in Umgeni Park in Durban and stole several items including a flat-screen TV.
Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said in the early hours of Wednesday, December 14, they were informed of a housebreaking and theft incident in Chicks Drive in Umgeni Park.
“The suspects had gained entry by cutting a rear fence and breaking a sliding door hinge,” he said.
Powell said the suspects stole several items including a flat-screen TV.
Motorist arrested for filling up fuel worth R500 and fleeing from a Durban North petrol station without paying
National Sea Rescue Institute issues a safety alert following several incidents along the country’s coastline
Elderly woman stabbed multiple times by ‘grass cutters’ during an attempted robbery at her Pietermaritzburg home
Suspects rob a Durban pedestrian of his cellphone with a replica gun
“The next day members of our Special Operations Team and Greenwood Park SAPS Task Team received information regarding the suspects from the housebreaking, which led them to the Briardene informal settlement at approximately 10pm,” he said
According to Powell, Marshall Security members together with the Greenwood Park SAPS Task Team arrested all three suspects and recovered the stolen TV.