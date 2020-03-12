'Tok-tokkie' game ends in tears for KZN north coast teens

Durban - Umhlali SAPS are investigating a case of assault after a teenager was beaten up at a plush KwaZulu-Natal north estate earlier this month. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the 15-year-old was assaulted by a known suspect at the Simbithi Estate in Ballito. "A case of assault is being investigated by Umhlali SAPS. The matter is still under investigation," Mbele said. It is alleged that the youngsters were playing tok-tokkie, a game where you run up to a house and knock on the door a few times before running away. However, according to the North Coast Courier, what was meant to be a fun game amongst a group of youngsters, turned violent after a group of male residents attacked the boys.

The boys allegedly ran up to a house in the estate and knocked on the door before running off. However, this time the boys were chased by residents and assaulted in Umvumvu Drive.

It was reported that the boys were verbally assaulted and the men drew a knife and a gun while threatening the boys. It is alleged that one of the youngsters, a 15-year-old was punched in the face.

He was admitted to Alberlito Hospital with a concussion. A second boy was also reportedly physically assaulted by the men.

Simbithi Eco-Estate General Manager, Malcolm Samuel, confirmed that they were aware of the incident.

He said the Simbithi Eco-Estate Homeowners’ Association was also conducting an investigation as per their policy with all security-related incidents.

"As the investigation is ongoing and, in keeping with our policy to protect the privacy of our residents, SEEHOA is not in a position to comment further at this stage," Samuel said.

