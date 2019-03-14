Students at Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT).

DURBAN - The Mangosuthu University of Technology(MUT) will host the 6th annual Circle of Excellence Awards ceremony to honour Matric 2018 top achievers at Umlazi Com Tech High School tomorrow. The award ceremony is in line with MUT Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Dr Enoch Duma Malaza’s Anchor strategy and vision to create an education ecosystem for the Umlazi Township.

“Dr Enoch Duma Malaza will host the 6th Circle of Excellence awards to honour Matric 2018 top achievers in Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Accounting and English,” said MUT in a statement released today.

List of top achieving schools in the Umlazi district:

Achievements in Accounting:

Menzi High - 100%

Embizweni High - 92.31%

Zwelibanzi High - 92.31%

Achievements in Mathematics:

Kwamathanda High - 100%

Menzi High - 91.77%

Dloko High 76.92%



Achievements English first additional language:

Enlaleni High - 100%

Kwamgaga High - 100%

Menzi High - 100%

Mafumbuka High - 100%

Mason High - 100%

Shumayela High - 100%

Velabahleke High - 100%

Zwelibanzi High - 100%

Vukuzakhe High - 100%



Achievements in Physical Sciences:

Menzi High - 100%

Velabahleke High - 100%

Makhumbuza High - 86.46%



Mason High was the most improved school in the Umlazi Township achieving 66.67% which is a 33.34%improvement from 2017.

The COE is an initiative and the brainchild of MUT, working with the leadership of the Department of Education’s Umlazi District.

MUT Stakeholder Relations Director, Zama Sishi, said the University was mindful of the role that the district director, leadership at district level, principals, teachers and even parents play in the success of these high schools.

“The time has now come for MUT to assist in the revitalisation of Umlazi Township. We see our relationship with the schools as a gateway towards this advancement of Umlazi.

"Together we have an obligation to empower learners so they become global citizens who will recognise the necessity to embrace diversity and equality. The COE provides a platform for all of us as stakeholders to become astute and serve Umlazi to the best of our abilities,” said Sishi.

It has been our observation said Sishi that as a result of the COE, additional schools have been spurred on to stake their claim within the circle of excellence.

"Just when we thought that certain schools were leading in certain subjects, we have noted that new schools are emerging as leaders in particular subjects. This is healthy competition that should be encouraged,” she said..

