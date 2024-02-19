Tourism KZN showcases province in India

Tourism KZN says they are on the marketing trail in India together with South African Tourism (SAT), showcasing the province to the market and forging relationships with international tour operators. Tourism KZN (TKZN) said the roadshow started last week and covers five Indian cities, Jaipur, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Mumbai.

TKZN acting chief executive, Sibusiso Gumbi, said their aim is to raise awareness about the unique KZN tourism experiences. “It will also help to forge new relations with key trade and tour operators to ensure that this market understands what the province has to offer. This platform enables us to package and sell destination KZN to prospective travellers.” Gumbi added that ties between KZN and India run deep in their history. “SAT’s research insights show the experiences most valued among Indian holiday travellers are beautiful scenery and relaxation, wildlife safaris, culture and heritage, friendly people, and a diversity of experiences.

“KZN offers all this and more.The Freedom Route enables visitors to walk in the footsteps of political icons such as Gandhi from his home in Inanda, where he shared his belief in passive resistance, to his statue.” Gumbi added that KZN has the second largest Indian population outside of India and is well known for its world-class Indian cuisine and rich culture. “Currently India is ranked as South Africa’s sixth-largest international source market and in 2023 grew by a remarkable 43.7% over 2022 to reach over 80 000 tourists nationally and exceeded the annual target.

“However, KZN only has a 20% share of this market, but if we look at our offerings and what we know this market wants, we see great potential in substantially growing this figure.” Gumbi added that growing KZN’s international tourist arrivals in key international markets was part of their strategic focus. “TKZN is confident that it is beginning to see some returns in its engagements in various international tourism markets and exhibitions. Therefore we are confident that as KZN, we will see more arrivals from India who will be keen to experience our destination.”