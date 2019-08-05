Rescue Care operations director Garrith Jamieson, with Nkosi Makhaye, owner of Kasi Boys Towing, who was murdered on Saturday night.

Durban - A TOW truck owner was gunned down outside his business in Cato Crest at the weekend. Nkosi Makhaye, owner of Kasi Boys Towing, was shot dead on Saturday night while standing next to his vehicle parked in Thula Crest Road.

According to a source, he was talking to a friend when two men approached them and fired shots. Makhaye died at the scene. His friend was unharmed in the shooting.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that Cato Manor police were investigating the case.

Rescue Care operations director, Garrith Jamieson, said when paramedics arrived at the scene, they tried to resuscitate Makhaye.

“He sustained multiple gunshots and despite our best efforts, he succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

Jamieson said he knew Makhaye personally and shared a close relationship with him over the past decade.

“He looked after me and was someone who always had my back. He was the most gentle and caring person.

“Nkosi was the type of person who would go out of his way to help others and has helped many, many people,” Jamieson said.

Manor Gardens Community Policing Forum chairperson Janus Horn said Makhaye’s death was a great loss to the community.

“Lawlessness has taken over. Cato Crest is comparable to the Wild West and unfortunately there is no sheriff in town. The residents are terrified of being robbed and killed.

“They fear about their children and homes. The biggest problem is that police cannot get into Cato Crest. It is too dangerous for anyone to go in there,” he said.

He said Makhaye was due to be married soon, adding that he had built a thriving business.

“My deepest sympathies to his family,” he said.

The shooting comes just days after a youngster was gunned down in Sydenham.

On Thursday, Chadley Thring was shot dead by an unknown gunman.

According to a witness at the scene, Thring was part of a group of men standing near a shop in Barns Road.

“There were two men standing nearby and when the deceased moved away from the group, he was shot at.

“The men then ran off to a car parked nearby. “There was a getaway car parked nearby. The driver of the getaway car, a silver Toyota Corolla, also fired shots before driving off,” the source said.

Mbele said a case of murder was opened at Sydenham police station.

Ward councillor Chris Pappas condemned the shooting. “It is extremely sad and I extend my condolences to the family. We need police to step up patrols in the community to ensure that our residents are safe. We cannot have these kinds of blatant incidents taking place on our streets, especially when children could be placed in harm’s way.

“Last week I called for the anti-gang units to be deployed to hot- spots such as Sydenham. I want to repeat this call and ask the MEC to speed up the deployment,” Pappas said.

