Workers who gathered outside the factory yesterday staged a march that resulted in the closure of Prospecton Road.
According to the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), which represents more than 6000 workers, there have been no operations since last week Wednesday.
KwaZulu-Natal Numsa secretary Mbuso Ngubane said that at the centre of the workers’ grievances was the employer’s unwillingness to pay incentive bonuses based on the quality of the work produced.
Ngubane said there was a standing arrangement that when workers produced vehicles at this plant and reached a certain target, they were incentivised annually.