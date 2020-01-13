Durban - A traffic official who was caught on CCTV camera stealing a cellphone at a food outlet has been suspended.
The Department of Transport has confirmed that the officer had been given a letter of suspension and the matter is pending an internal investigation. A criminal case has also been instituted by police. The officer is believed to be from the Public Transport Enforcement Unit (PTES – also known as Shanela),
Department head, Sibusiso Gumbi, said they have launched their own internal investigation and have met with the establishment's management to verify the authenticity of the video before deciding on whether or not they will take tougher action against the officer who in full uniform.
According to the department, the officer has since taken leave however he was served with a notice of suspension while he was on leave.
“The traffic officer’s suspension follows a letter written by the department last week in order to afford him the opportunity to give his version of the story and for him to give reasons as to why he should not be suspended,” he said.