Transnet IT system restored, projects leader appointed

DURBAN - Following a staggered restoration of its technology, Transnet said it was ready to lift the force majeure tomorrow, as all operational obligations with contractors would now be met. Meanwhile, the company’s ports authority division announced that with the appointment of Dr Zanele Gasa as a new director for mega projects, it was going full steam ahead in the finalisation of the Richards Bay and Durban ports master plans.

“Transnet will … uplift the force majeure which was declared by the Port Terminals operating division at the container terminals in the Ports of Cape Town, Durban, Ngqura and Port Elizabeth,” spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said. The declaration had kicked in shortly after word leaked about a cyberattack on the parastatal’s critical infrastructure, which grounded operations, hitting the Durban container hub port the most. “Transnet believes it is now in a position to service its customers and meet all contractual obligations reliably. The upliftment of the force majeure follows the phased restoration of the Navis N4 terminal operating system across the container terminals,” said Shezi.

“The declaration took effect from Thursday July 22, 2021, after Transnet experienced a cyberattack, necessitating that operations be conducted manually. In terms of operations, Port Terminals will continue to apply the berthing principles of the container operations contract in the container terminals. This is currently the most practical way of normalising operations and maintaining a complimentary port schedule for shipping lines.” In a move aimed at enhancing infrastructure, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said it had appointed Gasa to spearhead key infrastructure projects, including the finalisation of the KZN ports master plans and the development of the Durban Hub Port Development Programme. “Dr Gasa is a qualified built environment practitioner with over 27 years of industry experience in economic valuation of mega projects, construction project management, infrastructure development, and SMME development. Gasa has also worked in various sectors, including agro-processing, eco-tourism, logistics and light manufacturing, road infrastructure projects, amongst others.”